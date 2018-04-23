Combate Americas today announced an epic, live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event that will feature fighters representing Mexico against combatants representing the U.S., beginning with a much-anticipated women’s atomweight (105 pounds) matchup pitting world ranked stars Lisbeth “Coneja” Lopez Silva (5-3) and Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (7-4) against one another, at McClellan Conference Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Friday, May 11.

Also announced today for “Combate Americas: Mexico vs. USA” was a featherweight (145 pounds) co-main event between Horacio “The Punisher” Gutierrez (4-3) and Nate Diaz protégé Chris Avila (5-6).

Priced from $40, tickets for “Combate Americas: Mexico vs. USA” are on sale at Ticketon.com.

“’Mexico vs. USA is the best of Combate Americas, with ‘soccer style,’ country vs. country competition,” said Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren. “Lisbeth and Kyra are the top two atomweights in the world, and there is going to be an atomic explosion when these atoms collide.”

Ranked as high as 20 in the world in the women’s atomweight division, Lopez Silva, a 21-year-old native of Mexico City, Mexico is aiming for her sixth straight victory after defeating Sheila Padilla of the U.S. by way of TKO (punches) in the second round (3:24) of their bout at the inaugural “COPA COMBATE” extravaganza in Cancun last November 11.

Lopez Silva recently joined forces with the Guadalajara, Mexico-based Team Grasso, the home of MMA superstars Alexa Grasso and Irene Aldana.

The 23-year-old Batara, who fights out of Las Vegas, Nev. and is ranked as high as 19 in the world, is coming off her second consecutive win, a unanimous decision over long-standing rival Paulina “Firefox” Granados in the main event of “Combate Americas: Queen Warriors” last December 1.

Prior to that, Batara, a grappling expert schooled by famed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master Eddie Bravo, defeated 12-time national Judo champion Vanesa Rico of Spain via second round (3:46) submission (armbar).

Gutierrez is an aggressive-minded, 27-year-old, rising star out of Guadalajara, aiming to make noise in what will be his Combate Americas promotional debut.

In his last effort on May 12, 2017, Gutierrez scored a first round (2:37) knockout (punch) on Antonio Suarez.

Representing the U.S., the 25-year-old Avila fights out of Lodi, Calif. is looking to return to his past form that saw him notch victories in five of his first seven professional starts, four of which came by way of (T)KO or submission inside of two rounds.

Live television programming details, as well as additional bouts for “Combate Americas; Mexico vs. USA” will be announced soon.

