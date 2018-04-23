Brave Combat Federation’s first-ever Southeast Asia card continues to take shape as another fight has been confirmed by officials. Gadzhimusa Gaziev takes on former UFC fighter Leonardo “Macarrão” Mafra in a Welterweight bout at Brave 12: KHK Legacy, set for May 11th, in Indonesia. The fight was first reported by Brazilian news outlet Tatame.

Gaziev is coming off two straight losses at Brave after knocking out Thiago “Monstro” Vieira in his promotional debut, back in September of 2016 at Brave 1: Beginning. His two defeats came at the hands of Carl Booth and Erik Carlsson, at Brave 2 and Brave 6, respectively. He hasn’t fought since April of last year.

“Macarrão”, on the other hand, gets ready to make his Brave Combat Federation debut. The Brazilian Welterweight was first scheduled to take on Mohammad Fakhreddine at Brave 6: Kazakhstan. However, the Lebanese phenom had trouble making weight and the two couldn’t reach an agreement to fight at a Catchweight, and the bout was cancelled last-minute. The Kings MMA product is 14-4 in his MMA career and holds notable wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Anthony Njokuani.

Brave 12: KHK Legacy marks the third event for Brave Combat Federation in 2018, after trips to Jordan and Brazil earlier this year. Other five bouts have been confirmed for the fight card, as Mehdi Baghdad makes his Brave debut against Pawel Kielek, Russian powerhouse Eldar Eldarov takes on Brian Hooi and top contenders Jarrah Al-Selawe and Tahar Hadbi battle for a title shot at Welterweight against current champion Carlston Harris.

Brave 12: KHK Legacy announced bouts:

Lightweight: Eldar Eldarov (RUS) x Brian Hooi (HOL)

Welterweight: Jarrah Al-Selawe (JOR) x Tahar Hadbi (FRA)

Welterweight: Mehdi Baghdad (FRA) x Pawel Kielek (POL)

Featherweight: Hamza Kooheji (BAH) x Khaled Taha (GER)

Welterweight: Gadzhimusa Gaziev (RUS) x Leonardo Mafra (BRA)

Flyweight: Hussain Maki (BAH) x Jomar Pa-ac (PHI)

