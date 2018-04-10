KSW returns to the Ergo Arena in Gdansk with KSW 44 on June 9 and will feature a match-up that has been demanded by fans for years as former champ Karol Bedorf (14-3) and five-times worlds strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski (12-5) finally come face-to-face.

Pudzianowski is currently riding a three fight winning streak which includes finishes over Popek Monster and fellow former strongman Tyberiusz Kowalczyk. Most recently at KSW 40 in Dublin, Ireland the Polish megastar scored a decision win over UFC and Bellator veteran Jay Silva in the main event at the 3Arena. The 40-year-old has notable career wins over Sean McCorkle, Oli Thompson, Butterbean, Rolles Gracie Jr. and Bob Sapp.Bedorf was KSW heavyweight champion for over three years after winning the title at KSW 24 in 2013 with a TKO win over Polish martial arts & combat sports legend Pawel Nastula. He would end up defending his title against the likes of James McSweeney, Rolles Gracie Jr., and Michal Kita before drooping the title at KSW 37 to Fernando Rodrigues Jr. After this fight the 34-year-old stood out all of 2017 due to injury but is now back and is looking to reclaim his heavyweight thrown.

“This is a fight years in the making”, stated KSW co-owner Martin Lewandowski. “The stars have finally aligned to allow Mariusz Pudzianowski and Karol Bedorf, two KSW legends, step into the cage opposite each other. They are two larger than life fighters, a true clash of the titans!”