Combate Americas today announced seven new matchups, including a featherweight (145 pounds) showdown between knockout artists Horacio “The Punisher” Gutierrez (4-3) of Mexico and Andres “The Bullet” Quintana (12-2) of the U.S. for the “Combate Estrellas II” Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) extravaganza at Gimnasio Nuevo Leon in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday, April 20.

Priced from 300 pesos, tickets for “Combate Estrellas II,” the second installment of the two-part, live television event series featuring a collection of the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise’s top estrellas, or “stars,” go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 23 online at SuperBoletos.com.

“Combate Estrellas II” will be headlined by the previously announced bantamweight (135 pounds) rematch between world-ranked superstar and Monterrey native Erik “Goyito” Perez (17-6) and hard-hitting finisher David “D.J.” Fuentes (13-10) of the U.S.

Fuentes, who fights out of McAllen, Texas, defeated Perez by way of third round (3:01) submission (armlock) when the two met on May 28, 2010.

In other action announced today for Combate Estrellas II,” Marcelo “Pitbull” Rojo (13-5) of Argentina will square off with Fabian Galvan (8-3) of Mexico in a bantamweight contest.

Felipe “Pipe” Vargas (6-0) of Colombia will face Victor “Mad Dog” Madrigal(6-1) of Mexico in a bantamweight rematch to their initial meeting at “COPA COMBATE” in Cancun, Mexico on November 11, 2017 when Vargas edged out a split decision over Madrigal.

Enrique “Locote” Gonzalez (6-1) of Mexico will collide with Oscar Suarez (4-1) of Spain in a bantamweight tilt.

David Martinez (2-0) will risk his perfect record against fellow Mexican competitor and prolific striker Enrique Barragan (6-1) at bantamweight.

In one of two lightweight (155 pounds) matchups, Ivan Perez (5-4) will do battle with fellow Mexican Ricardo “El Loco” Arreola (5-5) and, in the second, Jose Luis “El Pistolero” Medrano (5-2) of Mexico will go to war with Gleidson “Poney” Cutis (6-3) of Brazil.

Doors at Gimnasio Nuevo Leon will open at 7 p.m. local time on April 20. The first preliminary bout will begin at 8 p.m.

In the previously announced bantamweight co-main event, Levy Saul “El Negro” Marroquin (11-2) of Monterrey will return to action on the heels of his historic and memorable victory of the inaugural “COPA COMBATE” one-night, eight-man, $100,000 grand prize tournament last November 11, to square off with rival, fast-rising star Alejandro “Gallito” Flores (11-1), also of Monterrey.

Marroquin became an overnight Cinderella story in Cancun when he defeated three consecutive opponents – Carlos “Lobo” Rivera (10-3) of Mexico, Marcelo “Pitbull” Rojo (13-5) of Argentina and John “Sexi Mexi” Castaneda(16-3) of the U.S. – to become the 2017 “COPA COMBATE” tournament champion.

Leading off the three-bout live televised main card, the programming information for which will be announced soon, will be a women’s strawweight (115 pounds) matchup between undefeated Melissa “Super Mely” Martinez (3-0) of Mexico City, Mexico, and Francis Hernandez (2-2) of Camuy, Puerto Rico.

UPDATED “COMBATE AMERICAS: COMBATE ESTRELLAS II” FIGHT CARD

MAIN CARD:

Bantamweight Main Event:

Erik Perez (17-6) vs. David Fuentes (13-10)

Bantamweight Co-Main Event:

Levy Saul Marroquin (11-2) vs. Alejandro Flores (11-1)

Strawweight: Melissa Martinez (3-0) vs. Francis Hernandez (2-2)

UNDERCARD:

Featherweight: Horacio Gutierrez (4-3) vs. Andres Quintana (12-2)

Bantamweight: Marcelo Rojo (13-5) vs. Fabian Galvan (8-3)

Bantamweight: Felipe Vargas (6-0) vs. Victor Madrigal (6-1)

Bantamweight: Enrique Gonzalez (6-1) vs. Oscar Suarez (4-1)

Bantamweight: David Martinez (2-0) vs. Enrique Barragan (6-1)

Lightweight: Ivan Perez (5-4) vs. Ricardo Arreola (5-5)

Lightweight: Jose Luis Medrano (5-2) vs. Gleidson Cutis (6-3)

