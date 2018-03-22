CageSport MMA, the Pacific Northwest’s only all-professional mixed martial arts promotion, will hold its 50th show at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, April 28.

Headlining the nine-bout card will be a title match between undefeated Joey Pierotti and veteran Tristan Connelly for the interim 155-pound CageSport championship.

The card will also feature undefeated fighters Terrance McKinney, Talon Hammons, Steven Southern and Chris Vasil, and a 156-pound battle between Chris Stone and Patrick Benson.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Pierotti (8-0) made his pro debut at the Emerald Queen Casino on Feb. 20, 2016, notching a lightning-quick victory by rear-naked choke in just 69 seconds. He has been unstoppable ever since, winning his next seven fights, including a pair under the CageSport banner.

He last fought at the EQC on Oct. 22, 2016, handing Richard Brooks his first career setback in a thrilling bout which saw Pierotti deliver a TKO late in the third round.

“My expectations for this title fight is to leave the fans in awe,” said Pierotti. “I want to make a statement with this fight and prove to whoever I need to prove to that not only am I ready for the big shows, but I belong there. I am 8-0 with a 100-percent finish rate. I’m not sure what more I need to do.”

Connelly (10-6) will be making his CageSport debut. Fighting out of Victoria, British Columbia, Connelly has posted a 4-1 mark over the last two years.

“The fans should expect a fight. Joey is no joke and you don’t go 8-0 for no reason,” Connelly said. “I can tell he’s a tough hard-working guy. Above all else (the fans) can expect to be disappointed when I take that ‘0’ away if they came out to see him climb past me.”

“This is the perfect fight to headline the 50th CageSport MMA event,” said promoter,Brian Halquist. “Pierotti is one of the top MMA prospects on the west coast and is no doubt a UFC caliber fighter. Connelly will be his biggest test thus far and I know these two are going to put on a spectacular performance.”

Highlighting the undercard will be a 146-pound matchup between undefeated fighters Talon Hammons (1-0) and Steven Southern (2-0).

Stone (4-1) and Benson (4-3) will square off in an intriguing 156-pound bout. In another 156-pound fight, McKinney will look to keep his perfect 3-0 record intact when he faces Brandon Todd (5-1).

Vasil (2-0) will attempt to do the same when he meets fellow 146-pounder Tyrone Henderson (5-4-1).

Rounding out the card will be J.D. Burns facing Wyatt Gonzalez (156 pounds), Rodney Kealohi against Cody Simpkins (126), Dominique Smith against Jesse Gengler (171) and a 186-pound bout between Nick Coughran and Justin Milani.

CageSport 50 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions. com

CageSport 50 – Saturday, April 28, 2018

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Main Event – 5 Rounds

Interim CageSport Lightweight Championship

Joey Pierotti (8-0) vs. Tristan Connelly (10-6)

Semi Main Event – 3 Rounds

156-pounds: Chris Stone (4-1) vs. Patrick Benson (4-3)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

156-pounds: Wyatt Gonzalez (1-5) vs. JD Burns (1-1)

146-pounds: Chris Vasil (2-0) vs. Tyrone Henderson (5-4-1)

156-pounds: Brandon Todd (5-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (3-0)

126-pounds: Rodney Kealohi (1-1) vs. Cody Simpkins (1-2)

146-pounds: Talon Hammons (1-0) vs. Steven Southern (2-0)

171-pounds: Dominique Smith (1-2) vs. Jesse Gengler (4-3)

186-pounds: Nick Coughran (2-6) vs. Justin Milani (3-10)

