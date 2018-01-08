ROAD Fighting Championship announces that the Semifinals matches for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will take place on Xiaomi ROAD FC 046 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea on March 10, 2018.

Ronys Torres vs Shamil Zavurov

Ronys Torres (36-5, Nova Uniao) is the Shooto Brazil Champion. In the Tournament, he submitted Ermek Tlauov, Russia Trials winner Elnur Agaev, and Tom Santos all within the first round to make it to the Semifinals. Torres is a superior grappler and has a finish rate of 80%.

Shamil Zavurov (34-5-1, Akhmat Fight Club) is the Octagon FS Champion. In the Tournament, he defeated Kim Wong-Gi, Leo Kuntz, and Khuukhenkhuu Amartuvshin all by decision to make it to the Semifinals. Zavurov has relentless takedowns and grueling wrestling.

Torres likes to show off his superb technique to get the finish, while Zavurov is willing to grind his opponents down round after round. This Semifinals match will be a contrast in styles between the best lightweights from Brazil and Russia.

Shimoishi Kota vs Mansour Barnaoui

Shimoishi Kota (21-4, Shooto Gym Blows) is the former DEEP Lightweight title challenger and Japan Trials winner. In the Tournament, he submitted both Park Dae-Sung and China Trials winner Bao Yincang to reach the Semifinals. Shimoishi is at the top of his career by overwhelming his opponents on the ground.

Mansour Barnaoui (16-4, Team Magnum) is the former M-1 and BAMMA Champion. He has first round submissions over Ki Won-Bin, Kim Chang-Hyun, and Nandin-Erdene to reach the Semifinals. Barnaoui is a young phenom with excellent timing and flawless grappling.

Shimoishi quickly engages to get the fight to the ground, while Barnaoui looks for the opening to finish in any position, standing or grappling. Power, timing and technique will all be on display in this Semifinals match.

Openweight Championship

The main event will be Openweight Champion Mighty Mo defending his belt against former tournament adversary Myung Hyun-Man. Myung is Mo’s only adversary to make it into the third round with him in the last 4 years. Fans can surely expect a war!

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

