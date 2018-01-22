Old rivals will meet once again as Polish MMA legend Lukasz Jurkowski (16-10) will face German veteran Martin Zawada (27-14-1) at KSW 42.

Jurkowski is the first KSW champion in the history of the promotion after winning an 8-man one-night tournament at KSW 1 back in 2004. ‘Juras’ would go on to compete against some of Europe’s well known veterans including Moise Rimbon, Igor Pokrajac, Francis Carmont, Attila Vegh, and competed once in America in the now defunct Moosin promotion.

In 2011 though he retired from MMA competition and focused on his work in media in MMA and soccer. Together with his fighting career, Jurkowski soon became a very popular personality in sport in Poland. However, he came out of retirement last year to face UFC and Pride veteran Sokoudjou at KSW 39 in front of 57,766 people in his hometown of Warsaw. After three hard fought rounds the 36-year-old won a decision on the judges scorecards to make for a fairy tale return. Now he looks to continue his story and try to avenge a loss from earlier in his career when he faces Martin Zawada on March 3.

Zawada is a fifteen year veteran of the sport as has fought a plethora of well known European fighters over the years such as Jason Jones, Mamed Khalidov, Krzysztof Kulak and current UFC fighters Jan Blachowicz and Krzysztof Jotko. Known as ‘King Kong’, the 34-year-old is very well-rounded but owns an impressive 17 career victories via TKO or KO.

Tickets for KSW 42 can be bought from eBilet.pl and people can watch live from anywhere around the world on March 3 via online PPV on KSWTV.com KSW 42 will be headlined by a Champ vs. Champ superfight between Mamed Khalidov (34-4-2) and Tomasz Narkun (14-2), the card will also feature a match-up between fan favourite Michal Materla (25-5) and UFC veteran Scott Askham (15-4) while SBG’s Chris Fields (12-7-1), lightweight champ Mateusz Gamrot (13-0, 1 NC), and flyweight champ ‘The Violence Queen’ Ariane Lipski (10-3) will also appear on the card. KSW 42 Fight Card Mamed Khalidov vs. Tomasz Narkun Michal Materla vs. Scott Askham Mateusz Gamrot vs. TBA Ariane Lipski vs. TBA Lukasz Jurkowski vs. Martin Zawada Marcin Wojcik vs. Chris Fields TBA vs. TBA TBA vs. TBA TBA vs. TBA

