January 14th 2018 UFC Fight Night St. Louis, Missouri we will see Jessica-Rose Clark enter the UFC octagon for the second time. But this time Clark will be entering the cage on a full camp. Clark takes on Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant during the main card of the event.

Clark is riding a two fight win streak with her most recent win coming against Bec Rawlings. A bout that saw two Australians battle it out in there native country Australia. Clark took the fight on 11 days notice when Joanne Calderwood was forced to with draw from her bout against Rawlings. Coming into the UFC a relative unknown to many mainstream fans Clark was thrust into the co-main event. Under massive spotlight for her debut Clark was able to put on a impressive performance to get the split decision win again Rawlings. Showing UFC fans that she can take and throw a punch with the top 125’s.

Clark will come in as the bigger fighter for this bout as she has most of her career at 135 and this will be VanZants first fight at 125. Giving Clark a slight advantage in some peoples books. VanZant has been on a layoff for almost 13 months. Clark has only lost due to split decision in her professional career.Clark showed off that he has a rock solid chin in her bout with Rawlings and showed her versatility in being able to transition her positions fluidly. I would put my money on Clark to take this fight which could be a very gritty and bloody fight with both fighters willing into battle in the clinch and not back down from throwing bombs.

On January 11th Clark posted some very upsetting news about her and her roommates house being broken into while out of town.

Someone just broke into my house, stole all my housemates stuff, trashed the whole place, stole clothes and shoes from me

Wtf man. — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) January 11, 2018

Followed by

They also kicked our cat and smashed his rib cage and it has pushed his intestines up into his chest cavity.

He has to have surgery and we don’t know what’s going to happen yet https://t.co/lqlY8d4efH — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) January 11, 2018

Finally news broke that her cat had to be put down but they also were able to provide some description of the suspects.

VEGAS. MY HOUSE JUST GOT BROKEN INTO They kicked our cat and he has to be put down. Tvs, guitars, dvds, POP, video games. At least 3 people, one small female with her hair in a bun, reddish-blonde and two men. One white sedan and possibly a gray truck with them. — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) January 11, 2018

At the time of this article no suspects have been found, we all hope we can find some justice for Clark. Until then a big win over VanZant would be just as good let alone a prospect of a fight of the night candidate.

