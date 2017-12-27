A welterweight slugfest has been tabbed as the main event at UFC Fight Night 126, as Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone takes on Yancy Medeiros.

The fight was initially reported by Ariel Helwani for MMAFighting.com. The good folks from the UFC have yet to make an official announcement for the February 18 fight card. But make sure you get in on the MMA betting at William Hill for Cerrone vs. Medeiros.

Cerrone (32-10) has lost his last three fights, however he is a company man and has taken plenty of fights on short notice, so one would doubt his job is on the line. In his most recent outing, “Cowboy” lost in the very first round at UFC Fight Night 118 against rising prospect Darren Till. Prior to that, the Albuquerque native lost to Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal. His last victory came at UFC 206 when he beat Matt Brown.

Medeiros (15-4) is coming off a ‘Fight of the Year’ performance, when he defeated Alex Oliveira at UFC 218. The Cesar Gracie product is riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three victories coming via stoppage. Since making his move from lightweight to welterweight the Hawaiian is undefeated.

This fight has bonus written all over it, as Cerrone has the most bonuses in company history, with 18 between the UFC and WEC. Medeiros has done well in that department as well, as he has five bonuses overall and three in his last four fights.

UFC Fight Night 126 goes down on February 18 from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Cerrone and Medeiros will serve as the evening’s main event, with a heavyweight tussle between Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura as the current co-main event.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1, with the preliminary portion of the fight card going down on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out the current line-up for the UFC Fight Night 126 fight card below.

Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura

Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti

