This year will see a special new category added to the BAMMA Awards. The Chris Watts Award will be bestowed upon an individual or group who have made an outstanding contribution to the MMA community.

Chris Watts was well known throughout UK MMA, and loved by all as an outstanding person both within and outside of the MMA scene. Until his untimely passing away from cancer a few years ago, he was an integral part of the BAMMA team and to this day he is sorely missed by all. In his memory, the Chris Watts Award has been set up to honour his legacy.

This year the first ever recipient will be Rob ‘C4’ Sinclair, who retired after a long and successful career. Despite overcoming a horrific leg injury that put him out of action for well over a year, Rob Sinclair was determined to launch a successful return and finished out his career on his own terms. A former BAMMA Lightweight Champion, Rob will remembered for spectacular moments throughout his BAMMA career and is held in high regards by both fans and the promotion alike.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to BAMMA for this award. BAMMA are and were a huge part of my career and I feel privileged to be a part of this family. Chris Watts was an amazing person and I’m blessed to be receiving this award.” – Rob ‘C4’ Sinclair

To vote in the rest of the BAMMA Awards click HERE

*Note to editors full link: http://www.bamma.com/ news/2017/12/27/bamma-awards- 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s that time of the year when the promotion announces the nominees for the year end BAMMA Awards. The voting is open to the public at bamma.com. Below are the categories to be voted on. Voting is open now.

Fighter of the year

Fight of the year

Breakout star of 2017

KO of the year

Submission of the year

This year the awards are brought to you in association with Beer Monkey Brew Co, who will kindly be donating Beer Monkey goodies to each of the winners.

So no monkeying around, swing on over to bamma.com now to vote for your favourites. You have until the 3rd of January 2018 to get your votes in and the winners will be announced shortly after!

Related

View the original article on