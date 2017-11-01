[embedded content]

Remember when GSP went out there and laid a one sided beating on the man who made him tap out due to strikes? It was Matt Serra. If not, you should watch that fight before UFC 217.

You can watch Georges St-Pierre back in action for the first time in four years on Saturday, when he challenges middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the UFC 217 main event.

UFC 217 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York and is on pay-per-view following prelims on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Related

View the original article on