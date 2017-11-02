[embedded content]

UFC 217 goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday night. On Thursday afternoon, the athletes fighting on the card will take to the stage to answer questions from the media at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference.

The main event features the return of the former welterweight kingpen Georges St-Pierre as he moves up to middleweight to challenge Michael Bisping for the title. The co-main event features a feud between former friends and training partners; as bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt takes on arch-nemesis TJ Dillashaw. A third title is up for grabs, as UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Rose Namajunas.

UFC 217 is the best fight card of the year so far as the entire fight card is stacked.

Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Thursday, November 2 at 3pm/12pm ETPT, featuring UFC fighters: Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas.

Related

View the original article on