MMA icon Wanderlei Silva has been invited by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa to act as an ambassador for the historical Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions, set to take place on November 17th, in Bahrain. He will be at the Khalifa Sports City Arena, where the Brazilian idol will witness the biggest-ever MMA show in the Middle East.
The fight card, which will feature three title fights, including two new belts on the line, will be the second live Brave event that Wanderlei watches cageside. The former Pride champion was in attendance at Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, last August in his hometown of Curitiba. During the show, “The Axe Murderer’ was honored for his achievements in MMA and his continued commitment to developing the sport in and outside the cage, a vision that made his appointment as Brave ambassador a natural choice for the organization.
Wanderlei Silva has fought all over the world, picking up world titles at Pride and also fighting for other promotions such as UFC and Bellator. The Light Heavyweight fighter has trained alongside the likes of Anderson Silva and Mauricio Shogun and under the tutelage of equally iconic trainers such as Rudimar Fedrigo and Rafael Cordeiro. He also helped current Brave Light Heavyweight champion Klidson de Abreu prepare for his title fight at Brave 8 at the up-and-coming Evolução Thai gym.
Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions marks the promotion’s return to Bahrain after a year. During 2017, the organization has put on groundbreaking events in countries such as Brazil (twice), Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Kazakhstan. Brave 9 will be the culmination of the International Combat Week, alongside the IMMAF World Championships, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions Fight Card:
Main card:
Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar x Alejandro Martínez (for the inaugural title)
Featherweight: Elias Boudegzdame (champion) x Lucas Mineiro
Bantamweight: Gurdarshan Mangat x Stephen Loman (for the inaugural title)
Welterweight: Jarrah Al Selawe x Carl Booth
Lightweight: Gesias Cavalcante x Alan Omer
Lightweight: Erick “Índio Brabo” x Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
Welterweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine x Tahar Hadbi
Preliminary card:
Bantamweight: Mohammad Farhad x Hamza Kooheji
Bantamweight: Felipe Efrain x Nawras Abzakh
Lightweight: Ahmed Amir x Erik Carlsson
Bantamweight: Frans Mlambo x Michael Deiga-Scheck
Middleweight: Jeremy Smith x Ikram Aliskerov
Catchweight (150 lbs): Hardeep Rai x Alex Trinidad
Lightweight: Charlie Leary x Daniele Scatizzi
Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw x Jalal Al Daaja
Strawweight: Atif Mohammed x Haider Farman
