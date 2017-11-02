After serving a two year suspension for a failed drug test, Brazil’s own Gleison Tibau finally makes his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 26 time UFC veteran will face Islam Makhachev at UFC 220 in Boston.

UFC 220 will be the promotion’s first PPV card of 2018.

Islam Makhachev has a record of 14-1 and enters the Octagon coming off back-to-back wins over Nik Lentz and Chris Wade.

Gleison Tibau has a record of 33-12 and is coming off of a two-year suspension. The UFC standout tapped out Abel Trujillo in his last fight in November 2015 at UFC Fight Night 77, but the win was overturned after he tested positive for EPO.

