MMA’s connection to American pro wrestling continued Sunday evening, thanks to King Mo Lawal, Colby Covington, Bobby Lashley, and Stephan Bonnar all being involved in an Impact Wrestling pay-per-view event that took place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. With the success of the Money Fight, it looks like the two worlds are set to continue to collide.

Additionally, Ronday Rousey has also been regularly training at the WWE Performance Centre located in Orlando, Florida, in the USA, getting herself ready for a match that looks likely to be taking place in April of 2018 at WrestleMania.

Lambert Aims to Expose Loudmouth Pro Wrestlers

Lambert, who is, in fact, a massive fan of pro wrestling, has stated that his fighters would reveal the pro wrestlers to be loudmouths who couldn’t really fight. The story itself began when Lambert, as part of a storyline, attempted to convince Lashley to quit pro wrestling in order to concentrate on MMA.

Impact Has Fallen on Hard Times

Impact was previously the number two pro wrestling group in the United States, but has recently been struggling after losing a SPIKE TV deal three years ago.

These circumstances led to a six-sided cage match being built, with Lashley and Lawal facing up against Bonnar and Moose, the latter being Quinn Ojinnaka, a former NFL superstar who has been involved in the pro-wrestling scene for several years now. The Bound for Glory event on Sunday was where the show took place, standing as the company’s biggest one of the year, and even the great real money Blackjack games that are available 24/7 online took a backseat as fans watched the story unfold.

Lawal and Moose End Up Outside the Ring

As the match took place, Lawal and Moose found themselves outside of the ring after they went through the door of the cage, at which point Lambert threw Lawal back in. Lambert and the ATT crew then all got into the cage and made sure the door was locked, leaving Moose stranded outside and Bonnar required to face six people.

Moose eventually climbed the cage from the outside, diving on several members of the ATT crew, and the match came to an end after Covington distracted Moose and Lashley managed to spear him for the pin.

Impact Will be Taping Shows Over the Next Week

Impact is set to tape all its TV shows through the first parts of January over the course of the next week in Ottawa. Thanks to the fact that the heel side managed to win, this angle will more than likely continue until Friday, with the result being that Lawal, Lambert, and Covington will be appearing on the show for some months still.

The Eight Horsewomen of the Apocalypse

Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and Shayna Baszler, the Four Horsewomen of the MMA, teased a confrontation with the WWE version, made up of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley in July this year. Although a lot of people expected the showdown to be a part of the Survivor Series, word on the street has it that it will be part of WrestleMania, the biggest event for the company, which will be taking place on the 8th of April at the New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Main image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on