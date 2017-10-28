Brave Combat Federation has announced a familiar face will return cageside on November 17th for Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions. Former UFC fighter Alex Soto has been called upon for commentary duties once again for the promotion’s groundbreaking comeback to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The fight card, which features three title fights, including two new belts on the line, will be Soto’s third as color commentator, after being witness to some of the biggest fights in the promotion’s history at Brave 2: Dynasty and Brave 4: Unstoppable. He will join longtime play-by-play commentator Cyrus Fees at the Khalifa Sports City Arena.

Member of Team Hurricane Awesome and KHK MMA, the Bantamweight fighter boasts an MMA record of eight wins, three losses, and one draw and was instrumental in getting Brave Combat Federation to Tijuana, where the promotion made its Mexican debut for Brave 7: Untamed, back in July.

“Extremo” has also fought for other promotions, such as Bellator and Titan FC and has been involved with Brave in a non-fighting capacity since the promotion’s inception. He’s involved in athlete relations and passionate about his job and the promotion’s vision for worldwide MMA.

Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions marks the promotion’s return to Bahrain after a year. During 2017, the organization has put on groundbreaking events in countries such as Brazil (twice), Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Kazakhstan. Brave 9 will be the culmination of the International Combat Week, alongside the IMMAF World Championships, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions Fight Card:

Main card:

Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar x Alejandro Martínez (for the inaugural title)

Featherweight: Elias Boudegzdame (champion) x Lucas Mineiro

Bantamweight: Gurdarshan Mangat x Stephen Loman (for the inaugural title)

Welterweight: Jarrah Al Selawe x Carl Booth

Lightweight: Gesias Cavalcante x Alan Omer

Lightweight: Erick “Índio Brabo” x Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Welterweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine x Tahar Hadbi

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Mohammad Farhad x Hamza Kooheji

Bantamweight: Felipe Efrain x Nawras Abzakh

Lightweight: Ahmed Amir x Erik Carlsson

Bantamweight: Frans Mlambo x Michael Deiga-Scheck

Middleweight: Jeremy Smith x Ikram Aliskerov

Catchweight (150 lbs): Hardeep Rai x Alex Trinidad

Lightweight: Charlie Leary x Daniele Scatizzi

Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw x Jalal Al Daaja

Strawweight: Atif Mohammed x Haider Farman

