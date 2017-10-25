King of the Cage and MAVTV Announce The “WORLD AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS 4” at the Reno Events Center on December 9 for a Live Televised Broadcast

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (October 23, 2017) – King of the Cage and MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil announced the World Amateur Championships 4 will be held at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on Saturday, December 9, 2017. The World Amateur Championships 4 will feature the top amateur fighters from around the globe competing for the chance at earning professional fighting contracts worth $250,000.

Over 1,000 fighters will apply to compete in this event, but only forty (40) of the most elite MMA amateur athletes from around the world received the chance to win over a worldwide crowd, with their skills, heart and personality competing to win a professional contract with KOTC. They will compete for five (5) professional contracts totaling $250,000. This event was designed to find and develop not only the highest level of fighters but also the most unique.

Final results to determine the winners will be decided by interactive live voting, both from live audience at the Reno Events Center and live MAVTV television audience.

The World Amateur Championships 4 will be broadcast live in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV. MAVTV is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 214), Verizon Fios (channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of regional distributors.

Doors open at 5:00 pm and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or the Reno Events Center and Silver Legacy Box Office. All ages.

2017 King of the Cage World Amateur Championships Format:

20 Fights, 40 fighters from all over the globe will compete.

Competing for five (5) Professional contracts totaling $250,000.

Five (5) competitors will be voted into a contractual opportunity which will give them contracts (1st Place $100,000) (2nd & 3rd Place $50, 000) and (4th & 5th Place totaling $25,000) to pursue their dream as the next big star in the MMA world.

Determining the opportunities will be based equally on these criteria:

Skill level

Personality

Athleticism

Level of excitement at which they fight

Marketability

Winners for the event will be determined based on formula which combines:

Fight Judges

Online voting from TV viewing audience

Online voting from live event audience

Fighters who wish to be considered for this event can go to www.kingofthecage.com and fill out an application.

Fight Card to be announced soon.

