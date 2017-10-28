The rivalry between Welterweights Tahar Hadbi and Mohammad Fakhreddine has been escalating since their fight was confirmed for Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions, set to take place in Bahrain, on November 17th. After both men signed on the dotted line they have used social media to trash talk each other including comments on each other’s profiles.

Their latest feud has been started by Frenchman Hadbi, who makes his second Brave appearance after a No Contest against Carl Booth back in April. “Fast Hands” provoked Fakhreddine, saying his rival didn’t have much time left and asking what his weight was, since “The Latest” had problems making weight for his last fight and ended up pulling out.

The Lebanese phenom dismissed any notion that his weight was going to be an issue again and said he would crush Hadbi “soon”, calling him a “peanut head”, to which the Frenchman replied, saying Fakhreddine was a “fat boy”.

After going back and forth, and engaging with fans who were adding fuel to the fire in the comments section, Hadbi and Fakhreddine ended their latest feud with menacing words. “The Latest” guaranteed their fight was going to last for only a minute before he put Hadbi to sleep, and “Fast Hands” asked his rival to “not run away” and “make weight”.

Their rivalry first started after Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, when Fakhreddine had to pull out of a Welterweight title fight after feeling ill during the weight cut. Hadbi provoked his Lebanese counterpart, and “The Latest” replied. Now they’ll settle their differences inside the Brave cage in their first bout of the main card of Brave 9.

Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions marks the promotion’s return to Bahrain after a year. During 2017, the organization has put on groundbreaking events in countries such as Brazil (twice), Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Kazakhstan. Brave 9 will be the culmination of the International Combat Week, alongside the IMMAF World Championships, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions Fight Card:

Main card:

Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar x Alejandro Martínez (for the inaugural title)

Featherweight: Elias Boudegzdame (champion) x Lucas Mineiro

Bantamweight: Gurdarshan Mangat x Stephen Loman (for the inaugural title)

Welterweight: Jarrah Al Selawe x Carl Booth

Lightweight: Gesias Cavalcante x Alan Omer

Lightweight: Erick “Índio Brabo” x Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Welterweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine x Tahar Hadbi

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Mohammad Farhad x Hamza Kooheji

Bantamweight: Felipe Efrain x Nawras Abzakh

Lightweight: Ahmed Amir x Erik Carlsson

Bantamweight: Frans Mlambo x Michael Deiga-Scheck

Middleweight: Jeremy Smith x Ikram Aliskerov

Catchweight (150 lbs): Hardeep Rai x Alex Trinidad

Lightweight: Charlie Leary x Daniele Scatizzi

Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw x Jalal Al Daaja

Strawweight: Atif Mohammed x Haider Farman

