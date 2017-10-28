Bantamweight fighter Frans Mlambo faces Michael Deiga-Scheck at Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions, on November 17th, but will have one eye firmly set on the main card as Gurdarshan Mangat and Stephen Loman meet for the inaugural Bantamweight title for Brave Combat Federation.

“The Black Mamba” will try to win his second bout against his German-Brazilian opponent and hopes to challenge the winner of Mangat and Loman in his next bout. In a Live Chat at MMA UK’s official Facebook page, the SBG product talked about a variety of topics, from helping Conor McGregor prepare for his mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather, to his beginning in MMA after crossing over from boxing, his heroes in the sport and his plans for Brave.

With regards to his future with the promotion, Mlambo guarantees he will look to challenge the new champion after Brave 9, but admits he hasn’t studied Deiga-Scheck though he expects a KO win regardless.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t really like studying too much tape. I like to concentrate on myself and haven’t seen Michael Deiga-Scheck fight. All I know from him is that he fought at Lightweight for Brave 4, and will face me in his natural weight class. It does give me some confidence knowing that he has been stopped before. I’ve got good boxing, I started fighting professionally as a boxer, so I’m very confident in my hands and I will definitely look for the KO. I want to do as much as possible as soon as I can. I want to be really active and get as far as I can. After this fight, I want to fight for the title next”, claimed Mlambo.

At 26, “The Black Mamba” is still progressing in MMA and revealed he wants to adapt to a more flashy style as he furthers his career and mentioned Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. as his biggest idols and inspirations

“Anderson Silva is definitely my favorite MMA fighter ever and Roy Jones Jr. is probably a hero of mine in boxing. He is so good at using his athleticism and his technique. I’ve been working on opening up a bit more, because I’ve been wary of being taken down, but I’m improving every day. I just need to implement that into my fights. I know I can do these things, I’ve got the technique, I do flashy things all the time, just need the confidence to put that into my fights”.

Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions marks the promotion’s return to Bahrain after a year. During 2017, the organization has put on groundbreaking events in countries such as Brazil (twice), Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Kazakhstan. Brave 9 will be the culmination of the International Combat Week, alongside the IMMAF World Championships, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions Fight Card:

Main card:

Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar x Alejandro Martínez (for the inaugural title)

Featherweight: Elias Boudegzdame (champion) x Lucas Mineiro

Bantamweight: Gurdarshan Mangat x Stephen Loman (for the inaugural title)

Welterweight: Jarrah Al Selawe x Carl Booth

Lightweight: Gesias Cavalcante x Alan Omer

Lightweight: Erick “Índio Brabo” x Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Welterweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine x Tahar Hadbi

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Mohammad Farhad x Hamza Kooheji

Bantamweight: Felipe Efrain x Nawras Abzakh

Lightweight: Ahmed Amir x Erik Carlsson

Bantamweight: Frans Mlambo x Michael Deiga-Scheck

Middleweight: Jeremy Smith x Ikram Aliskerov

Catchweight (150 lbs): Hardeep Rai x Alex Trinidad

Lightweight: Charlie Leary x Daniele Scatizzi

Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw x Jalal Al Daaja

Strawweight: Atif Mohammed x Haider Farman

Related

View the original article on