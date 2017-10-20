Get ready, because on October 21st Lina Lansberg welcomes Invicta star Aspen Ladd into the UFC. Ladd is coming into her UFC debut with a record of 5-0 in her professional career with 4 finishes and only a single decision. If you are looking for an exciting fight look no further!

Ladd trains out of Mma Gold which is based out of El Dorado Hills California. Training in mixed martial arts since she was only 14 years old. Unlike many fighters Ladd’s entire career has been seen on UFC Fight Pass, which is a rarity but yet a great insight to a rising star.

While only having 5 pro bouts Ladd does have 9 amateur bouts. Watching a fighter like Ladd make her invicta career to her UFC debut you are able to see the vast strides she made in her fighting IQ. Throughout her career she has showed fans she a fighter to watch with her four finishes out of her five wins.

Ladd was slated to make her UFC debut on June 7th 2017 on the TUF 25 Finale fight card. Matched up against UFC vetran Jessic “Evil” Eye for her initial UFC debut, but the morning of the bout Ladd was taken to the ER and was unable to compete.

Now with her debut finally rescheduled for Oct 21st against Lansberg, Ladd promises to make an exciting debut. Three out of five of Lansberg’s last wins have come by KO/TKO making this next bout most likely an striking fest. if Ladd were to win over Lansberg this would be Ladds biggest fight & win. Only being 22 Ladd has a promising career ahead of her.

